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Tim Hardaway News: Notches 11 points in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 24, 2026 at 10:10am

Hardaway produced 11 points (3-8 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT) and five rebounds over 28 minutes during Thursday's 113-96 loss to the Timberwolves in Game 3 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

With Aaron Gordon (calf) out, Spencer Jones drew the start, but Hardaway matched his workload with 28 minutes. Through three postseason games, Hardaway is averaging 11.3 points and 3.7 rebounds on 39.1 percent shooting from the field.

Tim Hardaway
Denver Nuggets
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