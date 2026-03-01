Tim Hardaway News: Paces bench in loss
Hardaway finished with 17 points (5-6 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 4-7 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one block across 34 minutes during Sunday's 117-108 loss to Minnesota.
Hardaway provided a much-needed spark off the bench and was the only member of Denver's second unit to score more than six points. The veteran swingman was the Nuggets' third-leading scorer and reached double figures for a third consecutive contest. Still, Hardaway doesn't offer much besides points and triples from a fantasy perspective, and he's been inconsistent from downtown of late.
