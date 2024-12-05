Fantasy Basketball
Tim Hardaway headshot

Tim Hardaway News: Poor performance Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 5, 2024

Hardaway notched two points (1-2 FG) and three rebounds over 25 minutes during Wednesday's 130-120 loss to the Celtics.

Hardaway struggled again Wednesday, scoring no more than 10 points for the eighth time in the past nine games. He continues to start for the Pistons but has been a non-factor in the majority of games. In 21 games played, he has averaged a mere 9.7 points and 1.9 three-pointers in 27.5 minutes per game.

Tim Hardaway
Detroit Pistons
More Stats & News
