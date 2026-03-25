Tim Hardaway headshot

Tim Hardaway News: Pours in 18 points during win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2026

Hardaway registered 18 points (6-12 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three rebounds and two assists in 23 minutes during Tuesday's 125-123 victory over Phoenix.

Hardaway delivered another sharp bench performance thanks to continued success beyond the arc. After connecting on seven triples two games ago, Hardaway cooled down against Toronto but came soaring back with more shot volume Tuesday night. The veteran is on track for a career-high three-point conversion rate of 40.8 percent.

Tim Hardaway
Denver Nuggets
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