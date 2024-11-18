Tim Hardaway News: Rough shooting in return

Hardaway (head) scored two points (1-10 FG, 0-8 3Pt) and added three assists and one rebound in 30 minutes Monday in the Pistons' 122-112 loss to the Bulls.

Hardaway didn't face any limitations in his return from a three-game absence due to a head laceration, as he took back his spot in the starting five and narrowly surpassed his season-long average of 28.5 minutes per contest. However, despite the ample playing time, Hardaway had a rough go Monday, finishing with his lowest scoring total of the season while coming up empty from three-point range. Hardaway is capable of getting hot from downtown and providing some useful secondary scoring, but his oft-streaky shooting and lack of contributions elsewhere in the box score limit his overall fantasy appeal.