Tim Hardaway headshot

Tim Hardaway News: Scores 13 off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 1, 2026

Hardaway registered 13 points (4-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal over 21 minutes during Thursday's 110-98 loss to Minnesota in Game 6 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Hardaway's first season in Denver was a major success. He was a candidate for the Sixth Man of the Year Award, appearing in 80 regular-season games. He averaged 26.6 minutes per contest with averages of 13.5 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 2.8 three-pointers while shooting 44.7 percent from the field and 40.7 percent from beyond the arc.

Tim Hardaway
Denver Nuggets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tim Hardaway See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tim Hardaway See More
How to Win Underdog's NBA Playoff Best Ball: 2026 Rankings & Strategy You Need
NBA
How to Win Underdog's NBA Playoff Best Ball: 2026 Rankings & Strategy You Need
Author Image
Ryan Pohle
14 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 14
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 14
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
48 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups: Under-Rostered Players Poised to Break Out
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups: Under-Rostered Players Poised to Break Out
Author Image
Mike Barner
56 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 2
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 2
Author Image
Joe Mayo
60 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 22
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 22
Author Image
Joe Mayo
99 days ago