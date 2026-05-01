Tim Hardaway News: Scores 13 off bench
Hardaway registered 13 points (4-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal over 21 minutes during Thursday's 110-98 loss to Minnesota in Game 6 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.
Hardaway's first season in Denver was a major success. He was a candidate for the Sixth Man of the Year Award, appearing in 80 regular-season games. He averaged 26.6 minutes per contest with averages of 13.5 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 2.8 three-pointers while shooting 44.7 percent from the field and 40.7 percent from beyond the arc.
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