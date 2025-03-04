Fantasy Basketball
Tim Hardaway headshot

Tim Hardaway News: Scores 13 points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 4, 2025 at 11:30am

Hardaway produced 13 points (4-10 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and two steals in 31 minutes during Monday's 134-106 win over Utah.

The Pistons were without Tobias Harris (personal) and Isaiah Stewart (back) on Monday, allowing Hardaway to soak up a bit more usage. He struggled with his shot again, however, and that's been a trend lately -- over his last 10 games, Hardaway has converted 36.5 percent of his shots from the field.

Tim Hardaway
Detroit Pistons
More Stats & News
