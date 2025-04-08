Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Tim Hardaway headshot

Tim Hardaway News: Scores 19 points in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 8, 2025 at 9:20am

Hardaway closed Monday's 127-117 loss to Sacramento with 19 points (6-15 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 3-3 FT) and two assists in 35 minutes.

Hardaway's fantasy lines usually rely on his ability to score and knock down three-pointers. Over his last seven appearances, Hardaway has been a fifth-round value in nine-category formats with averages of 19.7 points, 2.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 3.7 three-pointers in 33.1 minutes per contest.

Tim Hardaway
Detroit Pistons
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now