Tim Hardaway News: Scores 19 points in loss

Hardaway closed Monday's 127-117 loss to Sacramento with 19 points (6-15 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 3-3 FT) and two assists in 35 minutes.

Hardaway's fantasy lines usually rely on his ability to score and knock down three-pointers. Over his last seven appearances, Hardaway has been a fifth-round value in nine-category formats with averages of 19.7 points, 2.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 3.7 three-pointers in 33.1 minutes per contest.