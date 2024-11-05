Tim Hardaway News: Scores 19 points in win

Hardaway produced 19 points (7-12 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and one assist over 32 minutes during Monday's 115-103 win over the Lakers.

This line perfectly sums up Hardaway's fantasy appeal, as he can put up points in a hurry with little production elsewhere. Through eight games, he's averaging 13.6 points, 1.8 assists, 0.9 rebounds and 3.1 three-pointers. And defensively, Hardaway has a single steal to his name with zero blocks.