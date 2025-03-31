Fantasy Basketball
Tim Hardaway headshot

Tim Hardaway News: Scores 20 points in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2025

Hardaway finished with 20 points (5-14 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 7-8 FT), four rebounds, one block and one steal in 30 minutes during Sunday's 123-104 loss to the Timberwolves.

Hardaway was unable to repeat the 32-point performance he delivered against the Cavaliers, and while his shot wasn't falling as much as it did Friday, the veteran still posted a solid line in his 19-point defeat. Hardaway has scored in double digits in eight of his last 10 games and is doing a good job as one of the Pistons' primary offensive weapons, averaging 12.7 points per game over that stretch.

