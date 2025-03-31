Tim Hardaway News: Scores 20 points in loss
Hardaway finished with 20 points (5-14 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 7-8 FT), four rebounds, one block and one steal in 30 minutes during Sunday's 123-104 loss to the Timberwolves.
Hardaway was unable to repeat the 32-point performance he delivered against the Cavaliers, and while his shot wasn't falling as much as it did Friday, the veteran still posted a solid line in his 19-point defeat. Hardaway has scored in double digits in eight of his last 10 games and is doing a good job as one of the Pistons' primary offensive weapons, averaging 12.7 points per game over that stretch.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now