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Tim Hardaway News: Spurs rally in third quarter

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2026

Hardaway closed with 16 points (5-10 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists and two steals across 26 minutes during Sunday's 116-93 victory over the Warriors.

Denver stormed back from a significant deficit in the second half, and Hardaway contributed 10 of his 16 points in the third quarter as the Nuggets erased the Warriors' lead. Hardway's numbers were also aided by premature exits from Cameron Johnson (back) and Spencer Jones (hamstring), who were both injured and failed to return.

Tim Hardaway
Denver Nuggets
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