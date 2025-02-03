Fantasy Basketball
Tim Hardaway News: Struggles in loss Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 3, 2025 at 9:52pm

Hardaway provided seven points (2-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and four assists in 27 minutes during Monday's 132-130 loss to the Hawks.

Hardaway continues to deliver passive performances, having now scored in single digits in five of the past seven games. After a slow start to the season, he worked his way into form during the month of January. Although he has remained in the starting lineup, he continues to be outplayed by Malik Beasley. As a result, Hardaway's playing time does not always reflect that of a typical starter.

