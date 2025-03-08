T.J. McConnell Injury: Exits game due to ankle injury

McConnell went to the locker room in the first quarter of Saturday's game against the Hawks due to a right ankle sprain and is questionable to return, Tony East of WTHR Channel 13 Indianapolis reports.

McConnell appears to have tweaked the same ankle that caused him to miss two games in late February. Bennedict Mathurin and Jarace Walker should see an uptick in playing time off the bench for as long as McConnell is out of the game.