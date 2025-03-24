T.J. McConnell Injury: Exits to locker room Monday

McConnell exited to the locker room after sustaining an apparent right ankle injury during the second quarter of Monday's game against the Timberwolves, Tony East of WTHR Channel 13 Indianapolis reports.

McConnell appeared to tweak his right ankle and limped to the bench before heading to the locker room. If the veteran point guard is unable to return against Minnesota, Ben Sheppard and Bennedict Mathurin are candidates for a bump in minutes the rest of the way.