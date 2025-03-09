T.J. McConnell Injury: Iffy for Monday

McConnell (ankle) is questionable for Monday's game against the Bulls.

McConnell suffered a sprained right ankle during Saturday's game against the Hawks and is uncertain to play Monday. It is worth noting that McConnell suffered a sprain to the same ankle in February, which forced him to miss two games. If he is unable to go, Andrew Nembhard figures to see a very significant role, especially if Tyrese Haliburton (hip) is also ruled out.