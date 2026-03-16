T.J. McConnell headshot

T.J. McConnell Injury: Iffy for Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2026

McConnell is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Knicks due to right hamstring soreness.

McConnell was cleared to play Sunday against Milwaukee after nursing a right hamstring issue over the weekend, so the fact that he's now back on the injury report means he's not yet completely over the injury. The team will presumably monitor him closely leading up to Tuesday's tipoff to determine whether he'll be able to take the court.

T.J. McConnell
Indiana Pacers
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