T.J. McConnell headshot

T.J. McConnell Injury: Not playing Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2026

McConnell (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Mavericks, Tony East of Forbes.com reports.

McConnell was able to play through a right hamstring issue against the Wizards on Friday. However, the injury will sideline the veteran point guard for the third time in four games, and his next chance to play is Tuesday against the 76ers, who he spent the first four years of his NBA career with. Kam Jones and Quenton Jackson should both see a slight uptick in minutes in McConnell's absence.

T.J. McConnell
Indiana Pacers
