T.J. McConnell Injury: Not playing Sunday
McConnell (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Mavericks, Tony East of Forbes.com reports.
McConnell was able to play through a right hamstring issue against the Wizards on Friday. However, the injury will sideline the veteran point guard for the third time in four games, and his next chance to play is Tuesday against the 76ers, who he spent the first four years of his NBA career with. Kam Jones and Quenton Jackson should both see a slight uptick in minutes in McConnell's absence.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring T.J. McConnell See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 202 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 193 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 1111 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 1012 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 1012 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring T.J. McConnell See More