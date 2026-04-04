T.J. McConnell headshot

T.J. McConnell Injury: Out again Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 4, 2026 at 11:32pm

McConnell (hamstring) will remain on the inactive list for Sunday's game in Cleveland.

This will be McConnell's third consecutive game on the sidelines, and it's not a great sign that he continues to get ruled out 24 hours in advance of tipoff. Kam Jones, Quenton Jackson and Ethan Thompson will likely divvy up McConnell's minutes.

T.J. McConnell
Indiana Pacers
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