T.J. McConnell Injury: Out again Sunday
McConnell (hamstring) will remain on the inactive list for Sunday's game in Cleveland.
This will be McConnell's third consecutive game on the sidelines, and it's not a great sign that he continues to get ruled out 24 hours in advance of tipoff. Kam Jones, Quenton Jackson and Ethan Thompson will likely divvy up McConnell's minutes.
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