T.J. McConnell Injury: Out with hamstring soreness
McConnell is out for Wednesday's game versus the Bulls due to right hamstring soreness.
The veteran floor general's next chance to return arrives Friday, when the Pacers take on the Hornets in Charlotte. The door is open for each of Kam Jones, Quenton Jackson and Ethan Thompson to claim a more prominent role at point guard Wednesday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring T.J. McConnell See More
-
General NBA Article
NBA Expansion Draft Team Exposure Index: Which Franchises Have the Most to Lose in 2028?Yesterday
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Saturday, March 2110 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 1813 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 1714 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 1219 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring T.J. McConnell See More