T.J. McConnell headshot

T.J. McConnell Injury: Out with hamstring soreness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2026

McConnell is out for Wednesday's game versus the Bulls due to right hamstring soreness.

The veteran floor general's next chance to return arrives Friday, when the Pacers take on the Hornets in Charlotte. The door is open for each of Kam Jones, Quenton Jackson and Ethan Thompson to claim a more prominent role at point guard Wednesday.

T.J. McConnell
Indiana Pacers
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