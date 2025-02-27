T.J. McConnell Injury: Questionable for Friday

McConnell (ankle) is deemed questionable to play Friday against Miami, Scott Agness of FieldhouseFiles.com reports.

McConnell missed the last two games due to his ankle injury, but making the trip to Miami suggests he is close to returning. McConnell has only missed three games this season, averaging 9.8 points, 4.5 assists, 2.5 rebounds, 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks over 18.4 minutes. If McConnell can't play, expect Andrew Nembhard and Ben Sheppard to have increased roles until he returns.