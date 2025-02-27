Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
T.J. McConnell headshot

T.J. McConnell Injury: Questionable for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 27, 2025 at 2:49pm

McConnell (ankle) is deemed questionable to play Friday against Miami, Scott Agness of FieldhouseFiles.com reports.

McConnell missed the last two games due to his ankle injury, but making the trip to Miami suggests he is close to returning. McConnell has only missed three games this season, averaging 9.8 points, 4.5 assists, 2.5 rebounds, 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks over 18.4 minutes. If McConnell can't play, expect Andrew Nembhard and Ben Sheppard to have increased roles until he returns.

T.J. McConnell
Indiana Pacers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now