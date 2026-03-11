T.J. McConnell Injury: Questionable for Thursday
McConnell is questionable to play Thursday against the Suns.
McConnell missed Tuesday's loss to the Kings after tweaking his hamstring during Sunday's loss to the Trail Blazers, and with Thursday's game being the first of a back-to-back set, it wouldn't be shocking to see the veteran spend at least one more game on the sidelines. Check back for another update on McConnell closer to Thursday's tip.
