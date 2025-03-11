Fantasy Basketball
T.J. McConnell Injury: Questionable for Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 11, 2025 at 10:57am

McConnell is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Bucks with a left ankle sprain.

McConnell was able to play through this same injury Monday against the Bulls but saw just nine minutes with six points and one assist. If he's unable to go, guys like Ben Sheppard and Quenton Jackson could pick up a handful of minutes, but that also hinges on the availability of Tyrese Haliburton (hip), who is currently listed as questionable.

