T.J. McConnell Injury: Questionable for Tuesday
McConnell (hamstring) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the 76ers.
McConnell is managing a nagging right hamstring injury that sidelined him Sunday and has kept him out of three of the past four contests. If the veteran guard -- who has operated almost exclusively off the bench this season -- is unable to suit up Tuesday, Quenton Jackson and Ben Sheppard could see increased opportunities.
