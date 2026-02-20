T.J. McConnell Injury: Questionable Friday
McConnell (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Wizards.
McConnell is in jeopardy of missing his third consecutive contest due to right hamstring soreness. With Andrew Nembhard (back) doubtful and Kam Jones (back) questionable, the Pacers may be shorthanded in the backcourt for the second leg of this back-to-back set against Washington. Quenton Jackson and Ethan Thompson would be candidates for increased playing time if any of McConnell, Nembhard or Jones are ultimately ruled out.
