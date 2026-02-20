T.J. McConnell headshot

T.J. McConnell Injury: Questionable Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 20, 2026 at 2:35pm

McConnell (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Wizards.

McConnell is in jeopardy of missing his third consecutive contest due to right hamstring soreness. With Andrew Nembhard (back) doubtful and Kam Jones (back) questionable, the Pacers may be shorthanded in the backcourt for the second leg of this back-to-back set against Washington. Quenton Jackson and Ethan Thompson would be candidates for increased playing time if any of McConnell, Nembhard or Jones are ultimately ruled out.

T.J. McConnell
Indiana Pacers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring T.J. McConnell See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring T.J. McConnell See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 19
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 19
Author Image
Joe Mayo
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
Author Image
Joe Mayo
9 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 10
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 10
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
10 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 10
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 10
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
10 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Week 13 Start/Sit: Time To Lean Into The Lakers
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Week 13 Start/Sit: Time To Lean Into The Lakers
Author Image
Adam King
39 days ago