T.J. McConnell headshot

T.J. McConnell Injury: Questionable to face San Antonio

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2026

McConnell (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Spurs.

McConnell continues to deal with right hamstring soreness but has been cleared to play in four consecutive contests. If the veteran point guard is unable to play Saturday, Kam Jones could see increased burn, especially if Andrew Nembhard (calf) is downgraded from questionable to out.

T.J. McConnell
Indiana Pacers
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