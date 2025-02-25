T.J. McConnell Injury: Questionable to face Toronto

McConnell (ankle) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Raptors.

McConnell is in jeopardy of missing his second consecutive contest due to the right ankle sprain. With Tyrese Haliburton (calf) also having been deemed questionable for Wednesday's contest, Andrew Nembhard, Ben Sheppard and Bennedict Mathurin are all potential candidates for an uptick in playing time. McConnell has averaged 9.8 points and 4.8 assists across 16.4 minutes per game in his last five outings.