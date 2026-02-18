T.J. McConnell headshot

T.J. McConnell Injury: Questionable to play Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 18, 2026

McConnell (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Wizards.

McConnell is still working through a right hamstring issue that forced him to miss the Pacers' win over the Nets on Feb. 11, which was Indiana's last game before the All-Star break. Kam Jones and Quenton Jackson would be in line for more minutes off the bench if McConnell is unable to suit up.

T.J. McConnell
Indiana Pacers
