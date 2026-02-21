T.J. McConnell headshot

T.J. McConnell Injury: Still nursing hamstring injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 21, 2026 at 2:17pm

McConnell (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Mavericks.

McConnell was cleared to return Friday from a two-game absence due to a right hamstring injury, and he ended up making his first start of the season in a 131-118 loss to the Wizards, when he logged nine points, two assists, two rebounds and one steal over 15 minutes. Kam Jones (back) and Andrew Nembhard (back) are both listed as questionable as well, so Quenton Jackson, Ben Sheppard and Taelon Peter would be slated for larger roles depending on the Pacers' backcourt availability for Sunday's contest.

T.J. McConnell
Indiana Pacers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring T.J. McConnell See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring T.J. McConnell See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 20
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 20
Author Image
Dan Bruno
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 19
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 19
Author Image
Joe Mayo
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
Author Image
Joe Mayo
10 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 10
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 10
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
11 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 10
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 10
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
11 days ago