T.J. McConnell Injury: Still nursing hamstring injury
McConnell (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Mavericks.
McConnell was cleared to return Friday from a two-game absence due to a right hamstring injury, and he ended up making his first start of the season in a 131-118 loss to the Wizards, when he logged nine points, two assists, two rebounds and one steal over 15 minutes. Kam Jones (back) and Andrew Nembhard (back) are both listed as questionable as well, so Quenton Jackson, Ben Sheppard and Taelon Peter would be slated for larger roles depending on the Pacers' backcourt availability for Sunday's contest.
