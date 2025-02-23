T.J. McConnell Injury: Suffers ankle injury

McConnell will not return to Sunday's game against the Clippers due to a right ankle sprain.

McConnell exited Sunday's contest for the locker room in the fourth quarter after tweaking his right ankle. He concludes the game with 13 points (5-5 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, one assist and a steal in 14 minutes of action. With the Pacers hosting the Nuggets on Monday, it wouldn't be surprising if McConnell is forced to miss at least one game. Ben Sheppard would likely see an uptick in minutes should McConnell miss any time.