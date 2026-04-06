T.J. McConnell Injury: Tagged out for Tuesday
McConnell (hamstring) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Timberwolves.
McConnell hasn't taken the court since March 29 while tending to a hamstring injury. His next chance to suit up will arrive Thursday in Brooklyn, though the team has yet to provide any indication that he's close to a return.
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