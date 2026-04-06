T.J. McConnell headshot

T.J. McConnell Injury: Tagged out for Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2026

McConnell (hamstring) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Timberwolves.

McConnell hasn't taken the court since March 29 while tending to a hamstring injury. His next chance to suit up will arrive Thursday in Brooklyn, though the team has yet to provide any indication that he's close to a return.

T.J. McConnell
Indiana Pacers
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