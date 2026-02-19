T.J. McConnell Injury: Won't go Thursday
McConnell (hamstring) is out for Thursday's game against Washington, Tony East of Forbes.com reports.
McConnell will miss his second consecutive matchup while on the mend from a right hamstring issue. Kam Jones could be asked to step up in McConnell's absence, while Quenton Jackson and Ethan Thompson will also be candidates to see an uptick in minutes.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring T.J. McConnell See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 118 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 109 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 109 days ago
-
NBA Start/Sit
Fantasy Basketball Week 13 Start/Sit: Time To Lean Into The Lakers38 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 1238 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring T.J. McConnell See More