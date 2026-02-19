T.J. McConnell headshot

T.J. McConnell Injury: Won't go Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 19, 2026

McConnell (hamstring) is out for Thursday's game against Washington, Tony East of Forbes.com reports.

McConnell will miss his second consecutive matchup while on the mend from a right hamstring issue. Kam Jones could be asked to step up in McConnell's absence, while Quenton Jackson and Ethan Thompson will also be candidates to see an uptick in minutes.

T.J. McConnell
Indiana Pacers
