T.J. McConnell Injury: Won't go Thursday
McConnell (hamstring) is out for Thursday's game against the Suns, Tony East of Forbes.com reports.
McConnell suffered a hamstring injury during Sunday's game against Portland, and he's now in line to miss a second straight game. Expect Kam Jones and Ben Sheppard to see extended minutes in the backcourt with Aaron Nesmith (ankle) and Quenton Jackson (calf) also out.
