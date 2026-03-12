T.J. McConnell headshot

T.J. McConnell Injury: Won't go Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 12, 2026 at 2:39pm

McConnell (hamstring) is out for Thursday's game against the Suns, Tony East of Forbes.com reports.

McConnell suffered a hamstring injury during Sunday's game against Portland, and he's now in line to miss a second straight game. Expect Kam Jones and Ben Sheppard to see extended minutes in the backcourt with Aaron Nesmith (ankle) and Quenton Jackson (calf) also out.

T.J. McConnell
Indiana Pacers
