T.J. McConnell headshot

T.J. McConnell Injury: Won't play Monday vs. Denver

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2025

McConnell (ankle) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Nuggets, Tony East of WTHR Channel 13 Indianapolis reports.

McConnell sprained his right ankle during Saturday's 129-111 win over the Clippers. He's considered day-to-day moving forward, and his next opportunity to play will be Wednesday against the Raptors. Ben Sheppard should see an uptick in playing time in the Pacers' backcourt for as long as McConnell is sidelined.

T.J. McConnell
Indiana Pacers
