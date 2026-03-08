T.J. McConnell Injury: Won't return Sunday
McConnell will not return to Sunday's game against the Trail Blazers due to right hamstring soreness.
McConnell exited partway through the fourth quarter of Sunday's contest and will not be able to return. It should be mentioned that McConnell has been dealing with a right hamstring issue for some time now, most recently missing a game Feb. 22. If he is forced to miss time, Kam Jones and Quenton Jackson could see increased minutes.
