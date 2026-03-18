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T.J. McConnell News: Available to play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2026

McConnell (hamstring) is available for Wednesday's game versus the Trail Blazers.

McConnell may have his minutes monitored on the second leg of this back-to-back set, but he'll be out there. Over the past three games, McConnell has handed out a total of 27 assists, so give him a look if you need some help in that category.

T.J. McConnell
Indiana Pacers
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