T.J. McConnell News: Available to play
McConnell (hamstring) is available for Wednesday's game versus the Trail Blazers.
McConnell may have his minutes monitored on the second leg of this back-to-back set, but he'll be out there. Over the past three games, McConnell has handed out a total of 27 assists, so give him a look if you need some help in that category.
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