T.J. McConnell headshot

T.J. McConnell News: Available to play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2026

McConnell (hamstring) is available for Sunday's meeting with Miami, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.

McConnell will power through the hamstring issue, and he should be available for his usual minutes in the teens off the Pacers' bench. McConnell is averaging 9.3 points, 5.1 assists and 1.0 steals per game this season.

T.J. McConnell
Indiana Pacers
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