T.J. McConnell News: Available to play
McConnell (hamstring) is available for Sunday's meeting with Miami, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.
McConnell will power through the hamstring issue, and he should be available for his usual minutes in the teens off the Pacers' bench. McConnell is averaging 9.3 points, 5.1 assists and 1.0 steals per game this season.
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