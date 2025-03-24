T.J. McConnell News: Checks back in Monday
McConnell (ankle) returned to Monday's game against the Timberwolves with 2:57 remaining in the third quarter, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.
McConnell exited to the locker room in the second quarter after tweaking his right ankle. However, the veteran point guard has since returned, and there's no indication that he'll face any limitations the rest of the way.
