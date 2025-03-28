T.J. McConnell News: Comes close to triple-double
McConnell ended with 10 points (5-7 FG), nine rebounds and eight assists over 17 minutes during Thursday's 162-109 victory over Washington.
McConnell was limited to only 17 minutes in what turned out to be one of the biggest blowout wins of the 2024-25 NBA season, but the veteran floor general found a way to stuff the stat sheet admirably. McConnell ended just one rebound and two assists away from recording what would've been his first triple-double of the season. McConnell remains a reliable contributor for the Pacers as the floor general of the second unit, but that role limits his fantasy upside considerably.
