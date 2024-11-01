T.J. McConnell News: Delivers nine dimes in loss

McConnell closed with 10 points (5-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt), three rebounds, nine assists and one steal in 22 minutes during Friday's 125-118 loss to the Pelicans.

McConnell did his thing Friday, providing adequate assist and steal numbers. With Andrew Nembhard sidelined due to a knee injury, McConnell was afforded a slightly longer leash. Should Nembhard continue to miss games, McConnell could be a sneaky addition, albeit offering value in only a couple of categories.