T.J. McConnell News: Dishes out five dimes off bench

McConnell racked up six points (2-7 FG, 2-3 FT), two rebounds, five assists and three steals over 16 minutes during Wednesday's 129-113 victory over Chicago.

McConnell has now recorded multiple steals and at least five assists in six games this season. The veteran guard is averaging 8.5 points, 4.3 assists, 2.6 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 18.2 minutes across his last 10 outings.