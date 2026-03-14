T.J. McConnell headshot

T.J. McConnell News: Dishes six dimes in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2026

McConnell finished Friday's 101-92 loss to the Knicks with 10 points (5-9 FG), six assists and three rebounds over 20 minutes.

The Pacers offense struggled during Friday's contest, though McConnell gave his team a spark off the bench, finishing as Indiana's fourth-leading scorer and second in assists behind Andrew Nembhard (seven). It was encouraging to see McConnell log 20 minutes off the bench after the veteran point guard missed the Pacers' last two games due to a right hamstring injury. It's an injury that he's managed since early February and could limit his playing time, especially in back-to-back sets.

T.J. McConnell
Indiana Pacers
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