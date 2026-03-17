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T.J. McConnell News: Double-doubles in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2026

McConnell registered 10 points (5-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt), three rebounds and 10 assists across 20 minutes during Tuesday's 136-110 loss to the Knicks.

McConnell handed out at least 10 assists for the second straight game, providing managers with a nice bump in that category. For whatever reason, Indiana is running with McConnell as the starting point guard, after seemingly doing anything but start him for the majority of the season. While this current thought process could end at any point, McConnell makes sense as a streaming option, assuming he is in the rotation.

T.J. McConnell
Indiana Pacers
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