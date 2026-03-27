T.J. McConnell News: Downward trend continues
McConnell closed Friday's 114-113 loss to the Clippers with two points (1-1 FG), three rebounds and three assists over 13 minutes.
McConnell's playing time continues to trend in the wrong direction, having now played fewer than 15 minutes in back-to-back games. Although he was coming off a 17-point performance in a loss to the Lakers, McConnell simply isn't worth holding, given his lack of overall upside. Moving forward, he should only be rostered as an assists and steals specialist.
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