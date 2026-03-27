T.J. McConnell headshot

T.J. McConnell News: Downward trend continues

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2026

McConnell closed Friday's 114-113 loss to the Clippers with two points (1-1 FG), three rebounds and three assists over 13 minutes.

McConnell's playing time continues to trend in the wrong direction, having now played fewer than 15 minutes in back-to-back games. Although he was coming off a 17-point performance in a loss to the Lakers, McConnell simply isn't worth holding, given his lack of overall upside. Moving forward, he should only be rostered as an assists and steals specialist.

T.J. McConnell
Indiana Pacers
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