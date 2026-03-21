T.J. McConnell headshot

T.J. McConnell News: Good to go Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2026

McConnell (hamstring) is available for Saturday's game against San Antonio.

McConnell has been playing through a tight right hamstring recently, and he'll continue to do so Saturday night. With the Pacers close to full health, look for McConnell to play upper-teens minutes off the bench. He had started in each of his last three appearances.

T.J. McConnell
Indiana Pacers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring T.J. McConnell See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring T.J. McConnell See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 18
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 18
Author Image
Joe Mayo
3 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 17
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 17
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
4 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 12
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 12
Author Image
Joe Mayo
9 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, February 24
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, February 24
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
25 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 20
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 20
Author Image
Dan Bruno
29 days ago