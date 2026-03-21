T.J. McConnell News: Good to go Saturday
McConnell (hamstring) is available for Saturday's game against San Antonio.
McConnell has been playing through a tight right hamstring recently, and he'll continue to do so Saturday night. With the Pacers close to full health, look for McConnell to play upper-teens minutes off the bench. He had started in each of his last three appearances.
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