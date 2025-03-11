Fantasy Basketball
T.J. McConnell headshot

T.J. McConnell News: Good to go Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 11, 2025 at 3:01pm

McConnell (ankle) is available for Tuesday's game against the Bucks, Tony East of WTHR Channel 13 Indianapolis reports.

During Saturday's loss to the Hawks, McConnell sustained a right ankle sprain, during which he played less than one minute. The veteran point guard injured the same ankle in February and missed two outings, though he has yet to miss time due to the new ankle sprain. McConnell was able to suit up in Monday's loss to Chicago, racking up six points and an assist across only nine minutes.

T.J. McConnell
Indiana Pacers
More Stats & News
