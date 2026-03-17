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T.J. McConnell News: Good to go Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2026

McConnell (hamstring) is available for Tuesday's game versus New York.

McConnell has been battling right hamstring soreness. However, it won't be enough to keep him off the floor Tuesday. With Andrew Nembhard (calf) sidelined, McConnell may find himself starting once again. The 33-year-old got the start in Sunday's loss to Milwaukee, finishing with nine points, 11 assists, two rebounds and one steal.

T.J. McConnell
Indiana Pacers
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