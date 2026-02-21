T.J. McConnell News: Limited minutes in starting role

McConnell (hamstring) registered nine points (4-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and one steal in 15 minutes Friday in the Wizards' 131-118 loss to the Pacers.

With Andrew Nembhard (back) sitting out the second leg of a back-to-back set, McConnell -- who missed his second straight game due to a hamstring injury in Thursday's 112-105 loss to Washington -- picked up his first start of the season after being cleared to play. McConnell didn't end up taking on a typical starter's workload, as head coach Rick Carlisle held him out for the final 19 minutes of the contest while the 15-42 Pacers seemingly prioritized their positioning in the draft lottery over winning the game. Expect McConnell to move back into a backup role Sunday against the Mavericks if Nembhard is cleared to play.