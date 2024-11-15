T.J. McConnell News: Logs 14 points off bench vs. Miami
McConnell finished with 14 points (6-10 FG, 2-3 FT), three rebounds, four assists and one steal across 17 minutes during Friday's 124-111 loss to the Heat.
McConnell tied with Pascal Siakam as the Pacers' third-leading scorer Friday behind Obi Toppin (21) and Tyrese Haliburton (18). It's the seventh time this season McConnell has reached double-digit points, though he scored just 10 points across his two prior outings. McConnell is averaging 9.3 points, 3.9 assists and 2.4 rebounds over 17.0 minutes per game this season.
