T.J. McConnell News: Logs game-high four swipes

McConnell recorded 12 points (6-9 FG), seven assists, four steals, two rebounds and one block across 21 minutes during Tuesday's 115-114 win over the Bucks.

McConnell produced an extremely efficient outing Tuesday, leading the second unit in assists and steals in the win. The veteran point guard racked up a game-high four steals, marking his 18th outing with multiple swipes across 61 regular-season appearances. McConnell recorded nine total minutes over his last two outings while nursing a right ankle sprain, though he played 21 minutes Tuesday, which bodes well for his availability moving forward.