T.J. McConnell News: Modest production continues
McConnell ended with seven points (3-7 FG, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, three assists and one steal over 15 minutes during Tuesday's 135-114 loss to Philadelphia.
McConnell continues to play limited minutes off the bench, having not played more than 20 minutes since Jan 14. Not only is his playing time down, but his availability has been spotty, at best, making him nothing more than a streaming consideration for anyone needing assists and steals.
